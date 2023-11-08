SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.41. 33,639,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 40,417,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Specifically, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.