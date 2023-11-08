Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,018,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $232.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.27.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

