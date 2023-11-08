Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,209 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.