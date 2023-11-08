Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $263.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

