Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $600.38 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,040,272. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

