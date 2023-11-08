Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

WMT stock opened at $166.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average is $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $446.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $166.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

