Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

