Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after acquiring an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

