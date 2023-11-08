Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after buying an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after buying an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $160.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86. Diageo plc has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

