Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

