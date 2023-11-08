Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

