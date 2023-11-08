Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 48.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 48,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

SO opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

