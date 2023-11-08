Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

