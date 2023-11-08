Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $372.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.52 and its 200-day moving average is $359.54. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.