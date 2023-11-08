Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $411.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

