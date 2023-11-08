Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $294.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $294.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.52.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

