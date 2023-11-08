Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Aflac Trading Down 0.5 %

AFL opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,245 shares of company stock worth $12,155,891. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.