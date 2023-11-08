Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $242.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.