Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $222.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

