Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $299.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

