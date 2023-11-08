SouthState Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.
SouthState has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. SouthState has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SouthState to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.
SouthState Price Performance
Shares of SouthState stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on SSB
Institutional Trading of SouthState
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SouthState
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.