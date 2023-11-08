SouthState Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

SouthState has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. SouthState has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SouthState to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSB

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.