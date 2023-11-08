SouthState Corp Acquires 189 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.