SouthState Corp Sells 131 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NOC opened at $467.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.74 and its 200-day moving average is $448.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

