SouthState Corp Sells 135 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $72.54 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.