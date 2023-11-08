SouthState Corp Sells 271 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

