SouthState Corp Sells 4,405 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

