SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,228 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.