Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $194.00

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 185.10 ($2.28), with a volume of 18154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.35).

Spectra Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of £84.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,357.14 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.21.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

