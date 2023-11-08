Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Gap Down to $36.49

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $33.89. Sphere Entertainment shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 234,791 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPHR. Macquarie lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $11.13. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $3,674,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $3,117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $758,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

