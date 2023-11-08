Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Gap Down to $36.49

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $33.89. Sphere Entertainment shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 234,791 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPHR. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $11.13. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $91,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

