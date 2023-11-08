SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.17 ($3.88).

SSPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

SSPG opened at GBX 190.50 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.68. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.48.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £149,250 ($184,236.51). In other news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($16,116.53). Also, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £149,250 ($184,236.51). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 141,455 shares of company stock valued at $30,125,374. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

