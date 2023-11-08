Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Starbucks by 142.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.