Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Starbucks by 142.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

