STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.40-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.60.

Shares of STE stock opened at $218.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.54. STERIS has a one year low of $160.15 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,746,000 after buying an additional 114,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

