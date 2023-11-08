Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.
Steven Madden Stock Performance
SHOO opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $37.85.
Steven Madden Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO
Insider Transactions at Steven Madden
In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steven Madden
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.