Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

