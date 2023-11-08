Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

