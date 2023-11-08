StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $630,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. Athersys has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Featured Stories
