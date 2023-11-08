StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $630,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. Athersys has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.99.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Athersys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Athersys by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.