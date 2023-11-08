StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.28.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
