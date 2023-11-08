StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

