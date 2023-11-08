StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

