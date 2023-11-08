StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 89.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.