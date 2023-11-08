StockNews.com Downgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.67 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,752.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

