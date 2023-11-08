StockNews.com Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

