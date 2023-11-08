StockNews.com Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rigel Pharmaceuticals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Invest in Esports
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.