Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $62,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $274.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $206.66 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.87.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

