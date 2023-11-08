Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.83. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 381,563 shares trading hands.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

