Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Critical Review

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunrise New Energy and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 6 16 0 2.73

Profitability

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $25.27, indicating a potential upside of 136.41%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Sunrun -50.65% -0.46% -0.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.92 -$22.40 million N/A N/A Sunrun $2.32 billion 1.00 $173.38 million ($5.50) -1.94

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats Sunrise New Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

