Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,762,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

