Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

