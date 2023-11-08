Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $77,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $222.96 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $708.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.48.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

