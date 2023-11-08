Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 151 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

