Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

