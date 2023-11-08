Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 319 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,632 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

